CPP optimistic for 2024 elections despite internal disputes

Politics of Saturday, 6 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Convention People's Party (CPP) remains optimistic about its chances of securing an unexpected victory in the upcoming December elections, despite recent internal disputes that have drawn attention to the party.



Sylvester Soprano, the party’s Director of Communications, expressed confidence in the CPP's readiness for the elections during an interview on Citi FM.



He emphasized that the CPP is well-prepared to contest the elections, citing the Ghanaian public's dissatisfaction with corruption under both the current administration of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the previous government of President John Mahama.



Soprano stated, "The state of the CPP couldn’t be better than it is right now. We’re poised to contest the general elections in December and we believe that we will make a surprising victory. Because the people of Ghana are fed up with the open bribery and corruption being practised by President Akufo-Addo’s NPP and [former] President John Mahama’s NDC. The CPP, we are in good shape and we are poised for surprising victory in December."