CPP parliamentary aspirant threatens to sue Ghana Gas

General News of Monday, 29 January 2024

Source: GNA

Nana Blay Miezah, a Parliamentary Aspirant for Convention People's Party (CPP) in the Jomoro Constituency, has threatened to sue the Ghana National Gas Company for its failure to address some developmental challenges in the Jomoro Municipality.



The action follows letters written to Ghana Gas to put the Samenye barrier to Half-Assini through New Town road in good shape but had proved futile.



Speaking to the Ghana News Agency after a peaceful demonstration in Jomoro, Nana Miezah said the Company had used that stretch for its operations in its initial days of establishment.



“However, when the road started deteriorating, the Company then constructed a private road into its operational territories and abandoned the main road,” he indicated.



The CPP Parliamentary Aspirant also asked Ghana Gas to open the blockade on the river criss-crossing Beyin to old Nzulezo that caused spillage and flooding of communities such as Ellonyi, Benyi, Ngrekazo, Miegyina, Kebaku during heavy downpours.



Nana Miezah said the situation had created a sense of insecurity among the people living in those communities.



He said: “If Ghana Gas fails to respond positively to all the letters, we have written to them, I will lead traditional rulers and youth in the area to place an injunction on all activities of the Ghana National Gas Company.”



The CPP Parliamentary Aspirant said he represented the interests and aspirations of the people and would fight to spearhead the development of Jomoro.