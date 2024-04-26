CPP to participate in Ejisu by-election despite legal challenge

Politics of Friday, 26 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Convention People's Party (CPP) has affirmed its participation in the upcoming Ejisu by-election, dismissing claims of an injunction on the parliamentary contest.



The party's Director of Communications, Sylvester Soprano, clarified that the legal action was initiated by former Ashanti Regional Chairman Emmanuel Gallo and does not reflect the party's position.



The lawsuit, filed by Gallo, alleges that the party had communicated its decision not to participate in the by-election to the Electoral Commission, seeking to prevent Esther Osei from representing the CPP.



In a statement released on April 24, 2024, the CPP emphasized its commitment to the by-election, affirming Midwife Esther Osei as its parliamentary candidate.



The party expressed confidence in Osei's ability to represent the interests of the people of Ejisu effectively.



The statement read, "We are participating fully in the upcoming by-election at Ejisu with Midwife Esther Osei as our indefatigable parliamentary candidate."



The CPP urged the public to disregard any misinformation suggesting that the party is obstructing the electoral process. The party reiterated its dedication to democracy and ensuring a fair and transparent electoral process.



Despite the legal challenge, the CPP remains steadfast in its decision to field Esther Osei as its candidate, signaling its readiness to compete in the by-election scheduled for April 30, 2024.





