CRI vows to ensure proper treatment and compensation for dog attack victim

Child Rights International (CRI) has pledged to oversee the medical treatment and compensation for a young boy who was severely injured by a dog attack.



The two-year-old child underwent corrective surgery for injuries to his buttocks and the flesh around his testicles following the attack at a warehouse in Madina, leaving him in critical condition.



The boy currently has a diverted stool passage to his abdomen to allow his anus to heal properly. CRI's Executive Director, Bright Appiah, stated that the organization is awaiting comprehensive medical assessments to determine the best course of action and support for the boy.



Appiah emphasized CRI's commitment to preventing any negative impact on the child's future, stating that the organization is prepared to provide legal, social, or financial assistance as needed.



He highlighted the importance of professional medical assessments in determining the extent of the child's injuries and the potential long-term effects on his abilities.



CRI will consider seeking damages for the child if the medical assessments indicate that he may be permanently affected by the attack.



Appiah stressed that the final report from medical professionals will guide their actions, ensuring that the child receives the necessary support and care.



While the incident is considered a domestic accident, Appiah raised concerns about the welfare of domestic workers, including children between 14 and 17 years old, who often lack social security and health insurance.



He urged the government and labor authorities to ensure that casual and domestic workers receive appropriate social security benefits.