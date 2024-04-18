CSA launches 2024 National Cybersecurity Challenge to empower Ghanaian youth

General News of Thursday, 18 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Cyber Security Authority (CSA) has officially launched the 2024 edition of the National Cybersecurity Challenge (NCC).



The event, held in Accra, marks a significant milestone in the Authority's ongoing efforts to empower young minds and create opportunities for a safer digital Ghana.



Dr. Antwi-Boasiako, Director-General of the CSA, emphasized the importance of the initiative, highlighting the prevalence of online threats faced by children and young adults.



With Ghana ranked eighth globally in daily time spent on social media and online child sexual exploitation and abuse among the top 10 cybercrimes, Dr. Antwi-Boasiako stressed the urgent need for proactive measures to safeguard children in the digital space.



The NCC, themed "Empowering young minds, creating opportunities, promoting a safer digital Ghana," aims to equip high school students with the knowledge and skills to identify, prevent, and mitigate digital threats, particularly online child sexual exploitation and abuse.



Through hands-on experiences and educational activities, participants will learn about safe online practices and the importance of cybersecurity awareness.



The launch event also highlighted ongoing policy initiatives by the CSA, including the development of a legislative instrument to support the implementation of the Cybersecurity Act, 2020 (Act 1038). Additionally, efforts are underway to develop the National Child Online Protection (COP) Framework and guidelines to support child online protection initiatives.



Representatives from UNICEF commended the CSA for its innovative approach to promoting cybersecurity awareness and called on stakeholders to join the journey in equipping the next generation with the tools and knowledge to navigate the digital world safely.



The National Cybersecurity Challenge 2024 represents a collaborative effort between the CSA, government agencies, educational institutions, civil societies, and the private sector to ensure a safer digital environment for all Ghanaian youth.