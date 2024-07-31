You are here: HomeNews2024 07 31Article 1965251

CSA reports surge in online blackmail, GH₵112,209 lost by 226 victims in 2024

The Cyber Security Authority (CSA) has reported a sharp increase in online blackmail incidents, with 226 victims losing a total of GH₵112,209 in the first half of 2024. Additionally, 141 more cases were reported between March and June.

According to the CSA, these cases involve cybercriminals using social media to initiate friendships and lure victims into intimate relationships. The perpetrators

