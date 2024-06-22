You are here: HomeNews2024 06 22Article 1952969

General News of Saturday, 22 June 2024

    

Source: GNA

CSIR launches Science for Impact Fund, aim to raise $20 million

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Launch of the CSIR Science for Impact Fund (CSIF) Launch of the CSIR Science for Impact Fund (CSIF)

The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has launched the CSIR Science for Impact Fund (CSIF) to raise $20 million for groundbreaking research and innovation.

The fund aims to support high-impact projects and technological innovations that drive industrial growth and sustainable economic development.

CSIR staff have pledged to contribute 1% of their salaries over five years to support the fund.

The council is urging corporate bodies and individuals to join forces in supporting this initiative to address funding challenges and drive innovation and community development.

Read ful article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment