CSIR launches Science for Impact Fund, aim to raise $20 million

General News of Saturday, 22 June 2024

Source: GNA

The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has launched the CSIR Science for Impact Fund (CSIF) to raise $20 million for groundbreaking research and innovation.



The fund aims to support high-impact projects and technological innovations that drive industrial growth and sustainable economic development.



CSIR staff have pledged to contribute 1% of their salaries over five years to support the fund.



The council is urging corporate bodies and individuals to join forces in supporting this initiative to address funding challenges and drive innovation and community development.