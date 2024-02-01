CSIR launches wildlife museum to promote biodiversity conservation

General News of Thursday, 1 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

To further wildlife conservation efforts in Ghana, the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) has opened the CSIR Wildlife Museum at the Forest Research Institute of Ghana (FORIG) in Fumesua, Ashanti Region.



According to a report by Citi News, this innovative project presents a singular assortment of components from extraordinary animal species, their genetic material, and extensive knowledge about wildlife species, serving as an educational center for individuals keen on Ghana's and the world's wildlife.



The main goals of the museum encompass safeguarding native wildlife, advancing education, creating awareness, encouraging responsibility toward biodiversity conservation, and questioning current beliefs about wildlife.



CSIR envisions the Wildlife Museum as a vital contributor to scientific discovery by facilitating the exploration, curation, study, and dissemination of research findings in collaboration with National Parks and Zoos in Ghana and beyond.



During the museum's inauguration, Prof. Paul Bosu, the Director-General of CSIR, highlighted its significance in conserving biodiversity in Ghana.



"Museums worldwide are repositories for the collection, exhibition, and study of objects of artistic, historic, scientific, and educational interest. As a scientific research institution, I believe this wildlife museum has come at the right time, especially in these times where our biodiversity is being wantonly depleted." Prof. Daniel Ofori, Director of CSIR-FORIG said.



CSIR has also commissioned a solar power system with plate number 100KVA at FORIG. The aim is to reduce electricity expenses by 60% and to align with sustainability goals. This initiative provides an eco-friendly alternative to the power supplied by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).