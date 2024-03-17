CSIR threatens legal action over encroachment at Pokuase-Amasaman research site

General News of Sunday, 17 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) in Ghana has issued a stern warning, indicating its intent to pursue legal action following the expiration of a 21-day ultimatum against government-endorsed encroachment activities at its Pokuase-Amasaman research site.



As Ghana's leading national science and technology institution, the CSIR is dedicated to fostering rapid social and economic development through the advancement of science and technology for both public and private wealth creation.



Established by NLC Decree 293 in 1968 and re-affirmed by the CSIR Act 521 in 1996, the CSIR plays a crucial role in conducting scientific and technological research to drive national development.



Tracing its roots back to the National Research Council (NRC), formed in 1958 shortly after Ghana gained independence, the CSIR has been pivotal in organizing and coordinating scientific research efforts in the country.



In a recent development, the CSIR has expressed concerns over encroachment activities on its research site, which follows a previous loss of land in 2019 for a government-affiliated affordable housing project.



Michael Amo Gyasi, chairman of the CSIR unit, voiced the organization's determination to explore legal avenues to protect its property amidst encroachment threats allegedly supported by state actors."