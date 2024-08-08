You are here: HomeNews2024 08 08Article 1967960

Source: GNA

CSOs praise parliament, implore President Akufo-Addo to assent Affirmative Bill

Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) have lauded Parliament for passing the Affirmative Action Gender Equity Bill 2024 and urged President Nana Akufo-Addo to promptly sign it into law.

The CSOs, comprising 23 groups including Abantu and WOMEC, believe that the bill's enforcement will significantly empower women, bridge the gender gap, and enhance socio-economic development.

The bill, which has been in Parliament since 2011, aims to ensure equal representation of women and men in governance and decision-making roles, addressing gender imbalances across various sectors.

The CSOs emphasized the importance of this legislation in promoting women's rights and leadership.

