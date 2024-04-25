CSOs raise concerns over Akufo-Addo's handling of KPMG report on GRA-SML deal

General News of Thursday, 25 April 2024

Several Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) have raised concerns over President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's handling of the KPMG audit report on the revenue mobilisation contract between the GRA and SML.



The Communications Director at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, released a press statement on April 24, 2024, which detailed President Akufo-Addo's remarks on the KPMG audit report on the GRA-SML contract.



The statement revealed that SML received a total payment of GH¢1,061,054,778.00 from 2018 to the date. It also revealed that the contract led to a significant increase in volumes, with a recorded rise of 1.7 billion litres, and consequently, an increase in tax revenue to the State amounting to GH¢2.45 billion.



However, the the CSOs, in their press statement, stressed the importance of acknowledging infractions in the awarding of SML contracts, especially in light of observations made in the Presidency's statement regarding the audit.



They highlighted the necessity for significant improvements in assessing the country’s needs before awarding revenue assurance contracts, particularly regarding connections between wholesale depots and fuel retail outlets.



"The needs assessment mentioned by the President must be concluded before SML or any other company receives a pesewa more of Ghana’s money. Civil Society activists in the energy sector have lined up a long list of specialists willing to support a value for money and needs assessment pro bono."



"We are thus challenging the President to accept this patriotic offer. Not one pesewa more of Ghana’s money should go to SML or any other company until such an open, transparent, rigorous, and meritocratic process has been completed," an excerpt of the statement said.