CSOs urge AU to spearhead safer nuclear energy development

General News of Saturday, 20 July 2024

Source: GNA

At a seminar in Accra, Ghanaian, South African, and Ukrainian civil society organizations have called on the African Union (AU) to lead safer nuclear energy development and reform the UN Security Council to limit veto powers.



The event, organized by WANEP and other groups, addressed the need for enhanced protection of children during conflicts and advocated for the UN General Assembly to override Security Council vetoes with a two-thirds majority.



Highlighting Ukraine's experience with the Russian invasion, the seminar emphasized Africa's role in global peace efforts and the importance of diplomatic solutions to international conflicts.