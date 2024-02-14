Cabinet Reshuffle: Ken Ofori-Atta to be appointed senior presidential advisor on economy

Politics of Wednesday, 14 February 2024

Source: Asaase News

Ken Ofori-Atta is set to be appointed as the senior presidential advisor on the economy, according to Asaase News. This appointment comes after he was releived of his duties as Minster for Finance on February, 14, 2024.



Ofori-Atta will also serve as the president's special envoy on international investment and the capital markets.



Ofori-Atta, who served as finance minister for seven years, holds the record as the longest-serving finance minister in Ghana's Fourth Republic. The reshuffle, termed the most comprehensive during Akufo-Addo's two terms, involves a significant realignment of key positions.



Mohammed Amin Adam, the current minister of state at the Ministry of Finance, has taken over as the substantive Minister for Finance. The transition is expected to ensure continuity in the government's debt restructuring negotiations with private creditors and the second review under its extended credit facility arrangements with the International Monetary Fund.



Asaase News also reports the possibility of a reshuffle in the Majority leadership in Parliament, with announcements expected after a scheduled National Executive Committee meeting of the New Patriotic Party on Monday.