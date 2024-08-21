Cabinet approves GATE Education Policy

Politics of Wednesday, 21 August 2024

Source: Daily Guide

Ghana's Cabinet has approved the GATE policy to support students with exceptional abilities.



This initiative aims to provide specialized education beyond the standard curriculum, focusing on advanced cognitive skills, creativity, and specific subject excellence.



Minister of Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, emphasized that GATE will address educational gaps and foster growth in gifted students, especially in disadvantaged communities.



The policy includes creating GATE-designated schools, offering tailored programs, and developing a comprehensive curriculum.



NaCCA will lead curriculum development and teacher training to ensure effective implementation.