Cabinet reshuffle: Kwaku Kwarteng clarifies decision to decline ministerial appointment

Politics of Saturday, 17 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Kwaku Kwarteng, the Member of Parliament for the Obuasi West Constituency, has provided clarification on his decision to decline a ministerial appointment in the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government.



The former Deputy Finance Minister was initially considered for a ministerial role but reportedly turned down the offer following a fallout with the government after being stripped of his deputy ministerial position.



In a statement dated February 16, 2024, Mr. Kwarteng explained his reasons for declining the offer, stating that he believes he can better support the government's work from Parliament.



He emphasised the critical role of Parliament, especially in matters related to finance and the economy, and expressed his humble belief that he can contribute more effectively as a Member of Parliament.



Mr. Kwarteng conveyed gratitude to President Akufo-Addo for considering him for the ministerial position and acknowledged the President's fatherly influence on his political career.



He assured that he would always be ready to support the President's vision in whatever capacity he can.



See the full statement below:



