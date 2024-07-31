Calls for Godfred Dame’s resignation resurfaces after Ato Forson’s case was dismissed

General News of Wednesday, 31 July 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Joyce Bawa Mogtari, spokesperson for John Dramani Mahama, has reiterated the call for Attorney General Godfred Dame’s resignation, emphasizing the Minority leader’s innocence in causing financial loss to the state.



She condemned the prosecution of Dr. Ato Forson, describing it as malicious and dictatorial, and praised courageous judges for their role in upholding justice.



Mogtari expressed gratitude to Ghanaians who supported Forson and highlighted the NDC’s position that no financial loss was caused.



She called for unity in building a better Ghana, emphasizing the need for more judges who stand against unjust actions.