You are here: HomeNews2024 07 23Article 1962476

Politics of Tuesday, 23 July 2024

    

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Calls for debate unnecessary; answer 170 questions you asked Amissah Arthur-Bawumia told

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Nketia also accused Bawumia of dishonesty, urging him to practice truthfulness Nketia also accused Bawumia of dishonesty, urging him to practice truthfulness

National Democratic Congress (NDC) Chairman Asiedu Nketia asserted that Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia should debate his own record before challenging opposition leader John Dramani Mahama.

Nketia criticized Bawumia's tenure, calling the government's economic management disastrous.

He suggested that Bawumia should review his record, particularly addressing the 170 questions he posed to the previous administration.

Nketia also accused Bawumia of dishonesty, urging him to practice truthfulness.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment