Calls for debate unnecessary; answer 170 questions you asked Amissah Arthur-Bawumia told

Politics of Tuesday, 23 July 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

National Democratic Congress (NDC) Chairman Asiedu Nketia asserted that Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia should debate his own record before challenging opposition leader John Dramani Mahama.



Nketia criticized Bawumia's tenure, calling the government's economic management disastrous.



He suggested that Bawumia should review his record, particularly addressing the 170 questions he posed to the previous administration.



Nketia also accused Bawumia of dishonesty, urging him to practice truthfulness.