Calls to halt galamsey just a sabotage on the incumbent gov’t – Akpaloo

Politics of Monday, 7 October 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Percival Kofi Akpaloo, leader of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), has expressed skepticism regarding calls to ban illegal mining, or ‘galamsey,’ suggesting it may be a political strategy to undermine the incumbent government before the elections.



Speaking on Channel 1 television, he recalled previous media campaigns against galamsey in 2018, highlighting that the current push comes just months before elections.



Akpaloo advocated for a more measured approach to the issue, urging protesters to suspend their actions until after the elections, emphasizing the need for peaceful dialogue to address the problem without escalating tensions.