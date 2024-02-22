Calm restored at Osino after students, residents clash

General News of Thursday, 22 February 2024

Source: CNR

Calm has been restored at Osino Presby Senior High and Technical School following a violent clash between students and residents from the Nsuapemso community in the Eastern Region on Tuesday, February 20.



The altercation resulted in the unfortunate death of a 26-year-old individual and left several others wounded.



Ernest Ofosu, the District Chief Executive for Fanteakwa South, addressing the incident in an interview with Citi News highlighted that the district security council has taken proactive measures to prevent further disturbances and maintain peace.



These measures include engaging in discussions with school officials, community leaders, and the bereaved family.



Additionally, there has been an augmentation of police presence in the vicinity.



“We went and met the chief and people of Osino and had about two to three hours of discussions with them and after that, the youth calmed down and understood that they leave everything to the police. Everybody is going about doing their normal duty and students are going to start their examinations on Thursday, so there is calm,” Ofosu said.