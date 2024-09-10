Calm returns to GRA ...after Eric Afari’s exit

General News of Tuesday, 10 September 2024

Source: thenewcrusadingguideonline.com

Calm has returned to the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) Headquarters in Accra following recent tensions involving Mr. Eric Afari, the former Chief Revenue Officer of the Customs Auction unit, and Brigadier General Ziblim Ayorrogo, Commissioner for Customs.



Afari has been replaced by Mr. Kwame Agyemang Badu, while Ayorrogo now oversees the Auction unit.



The disputes reportedly affected relationships between Ayorrogo and the GRA's first female Commissioner-General, Julie Essiam.



Sources suggest that previous attempts by Ayorrogo to implement changes were hindered by Essiam.



With the new appointments, operations are reportedly stabilizing, though further changes may still occur.