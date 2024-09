Politics of Wednesday, 25 September 2024

Source: 3news

Camidoh, a Ghanaian singer, has criticized President Akufo-Addo’s government on X, stating, “The government has failed us…Big shame.”



He lamented harsh economic conditions, including a weak cedi and high import taxes, while questioning the government's negligence regarding illegal mining.



He also condemned the arrest of 39 protesters, calling it unjust and highlighting their struggle against environmental degradation.