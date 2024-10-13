You are here: HomeNews2024 10 13Article 1993229

Campaign walk in Mamobi erupts into chaos, 2 shot, 4 injured

Witnesses described how a verbal dispute quickly transformed into a physical confrontation

A political campaign event in Mamobi, Accra, took a violent turn on Sunday, resulting in two individuals being shot and four others injured.

The incident occurred during a routine weekend walk organized by supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC), which was initially planned as a peaceful gathering.



