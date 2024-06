Diasporia News of Tuesday, 4 June 2024

Source: www.cicnews.com

Canada has announced new caregiver pilot programs, replacing the existing ones set to expire on June 17.



The new programs will grant permanent resident status to home care workers upon arrival in Canada.



Canada expects to welcome over 15,000 new permanent residents through caregiver programs as part of 2024-2026 Immigration Levels Plan due to the rising demand for caregivers.