General News of Monday, 24 June 2024

Source: economictimes.indiatimes.com

Canada has implemented an immediate ban on foreign nationals applying for post-graduation work permits (PGWP) at the border.



This decision is intended to address "flagpoling," a practice that strains border resources and leads to delays.



The government is promoting in-country applications to enhance fairness and processing efficiency, according to the Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) statement.