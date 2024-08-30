Canada ends in-Country work permit applications for temporary residents on visitor visa

Diasporia News of Friday, 30 August 2024

Source: Visa Guide

Canada has ended a policy allowing temporary residents on visitor visas to apply for work permits without leaving the country.



Introduced in August 2020 to help visitors stranded due to COVID-19, the policy was originally set to last until February 2025 but ended early on August 28, 2024.



The government aims to manage the surge of temporary residents and combat immigration fraud.



Canada also plans to reduce temporary foreign workers by 65,000 and tighten work permit rules, particularly for low-wage positions in high-unemployment regions.