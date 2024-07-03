Canada’s Quebec Province sets cap on family sponsorship visa applications

General News of Wednesday, 3 July 2024

Source: Visa Guide

Quebec has imposed a cap of 13,000 family sponsorship visa applications from June 26, 2024, to June 25, 2026, due to a housing crisis.



This includes 10,400 slots for spouses and adult children, and 2,600 for parents and grandparents.



Exemptions cover underage and disabled dependents.



Applications exceeding the cap will be returned unprocessed.



The move aligns with Canada’s broader aim to reduce temporary residents to 5% of the population, impacting foreign students, workers, and asylum seekers, though construction and healthcare workers are exempt to address labor shortages.