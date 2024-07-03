You are here: HomeNews2024 07 03Article 1956848

General News of Wednesday, 3 July 2024

    

Source: Visa Guide

Canada’s Quebec Province sets cap on family sponsorship visa applications

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Exemptions cover underage and disabled dependents Exemptions cover underage and disabled dependents

Quebec has imposed a cap of 13,000 family sponsorship visa applications from June 26, 2024, to June 25, 2026, due to a housing crisis.

This includes 10,400 slots for spouses and adult children, and 2,600 for parents and grandparents.

Exemptions cover underage and disabled dependents.

Applications exceeding the cap will be returned unprocessed.

The move aligns with Canada’s broader aim to reduce temporary residents to 5% of the population, impacting foreign students, workers, and asylum seekers, though construction and healthcare workers are exempt to address labor shortages.

Read ful article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment