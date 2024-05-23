Canadian Religious and Cultural Council to host Bawumia at Inaugural event on May 26

Politics of Thursday, 23 May 2024

Source: Star FM

Ambassador Dr. Martin Kofi Danso of The International Association of World Peace Advocates (IAWPA) and Miracle Arena for All Nations will host Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and African Union Ambassador to the USA, Hilda Suka-Mafudze, at the inaugural event for The Canadian Religious and Cultural Council (CRCC) on May 26, 2024.



The CRCC, a non-profit dedicated to fostering harmony among diverse religious and cultural communities in Canada, will be launched in Woodbridge, Ontario.



The event will feature dignitaries from various sectors, promoting inclusivity, mutual respect, and social cohesion through dialogue and collaboration.