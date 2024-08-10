You are here: HomeNews2024 08 10Article 1968815

Source: GNA

Canoe Wreck: First-time fisherman missing, four rescued

Four fishermen were rescued from drowning after their canoe capsized at Atsugbo seashore in the Anloga District, Volta Region, with one person still missing.

The incident occurred on the night of August 7 when their outboard motor failed, leading to the canoe being overturned by strong winds and high seas.

The missing individual was a first-time fisherman, and his inexperience may have contributed to the tragedy.

Assembly member James Fiati confirmed the survivors are in good condition and assisting police with investigations, while the search for the missing fisherman continues.

