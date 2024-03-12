Cape Coast Technical University admits 2,929 fresh students

General News of Tuesday, 12 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Cape Coast Technical University (CCTU) has enrolled 2,929 fresh students for the 2023/2024 academic year, comprising 32 Master of Technology students, 1,806 Bachelor of Technology students, 488 Higher National Diploma students, and 398 Diploma students.



Among the new students, 57.4% are male, while 42.6% are female.



In addition, the university introduced three new programs to prepare students for the rapidly evolving digital landscape.



These programs include Graphic Design and Multimedia Studies, Cloud Computing, and Library Studies.



The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Kwaku Adutwum Ayim Boakye, urged the pioneer students of these new programs to uphold high academic standards and serve as ambassadors for the courses, setting a positive example for future students.



He emphasized the importance of technical vocational education and training (TVET), noting that it is crucial for the future and that major advanced countries are investing heavily in it.



Government has implemented various interventions to enhance TVET, including the development of competency-based training curricula and the establishment of STEM infrastructure in secondary schools and at CCTU.



Professor Boakye encouraged students to embrace learning, believe in themselves, and strive for excellence. He assured them that the university management would provide excellent hands-on training to prepare them for future careers.