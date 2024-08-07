Cape Coast clamps down on Noise-making ahead of Fetu Afahye

Regional News of Wednesday, 7 August 2024

Source: happyghana.com

The Oguaa Traditional Council has announced a noise-making ban from August 6 to 22, 2024, in preparation for the annual Fetu Festival, which celebrates a bountiful harvest and honors the 77 deities of the Oguaa Traditional Area.



During this period, quarrels, disputes, and fufu pounding after 6 pm are prohibited. Additionally, drumming, loud music, loud mourning, and fishing in the Fosu Lagoon are banned until September 3.



Funeral activities are suspended until September 21.



These measures are designed to maintain a serene atmosphere, allowing the community to respectfully prepare for the Fetu Festival in September.