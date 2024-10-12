Cape Coast comes alive as National Science & Math Quiz Contestants arrives

General News of Saturday, 12 October 2024

Source: NSMQ





The National Science & Maths Quiz (NSMQ) 2024 has energized Cape Coast, marking the first time the city hosts the National Championship.



A total of 126 schools are competing in the Preliminary Stage, with 31 additional seeded schools joining at the One-eighth Stage.



As students arrive, excitement and nervousness fill the air, with many eager to make history in this prestigious competition.



The sight of fellow competitors fuels their competitive spirit, setting the stage for an intense and thrilling event.