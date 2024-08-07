Captain Smart alleges “artificial” coup by govt to cover up rot

General News of Wednesday, 7 August 2024

Source: TIG Post

Captain Smart, host of Onua TV’s morning show, has accused the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) of planning an "artificial coup" to destabilize Ghana in October 2024.



He claims the NPP intends to use this fake military coup to cover up its failures and disrupt the political system.



This allegation is supported by Justice Kwaku Annan, another journalist, who warned against any fake subversion aimed at affecting the electoral process.



These claims come amid Fitch Solutions' forecast that the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is likely to win the December 7 general elections, citing economic struggles under the NPP.