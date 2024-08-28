Captain Smart reveals secret information Paul Adom Otchere shared about Nana Addo

Politics of Wednesday, 28 August 2024

Source: pulse.com.gh

Ghanaian broadcaster Captain Smart has intensified his feud with fellow journalist Paul Adom Otchere.



The conflict began when Adom Otchere criticized Smart on his show, labeling him as a disgrace to journalism.



In retaliation, Captain Smart accused Adom Otchere of hypocrisy, claiming he privately criticized President Nana Addo’s administration, despite publicly supporting it.



Smart alleged that Adom Otchere had expressed disillusionment with the President’s governance and criticized his handling of national issues.



Adom Otchere has not yet responded to these allegations.









