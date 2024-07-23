Car burns to ashes at KIA visitors’ car park

General News of Tuesday, 23 July 2024

Source: 3news.com

Reports reaching 3news.com indicates that a private car got burnt into ashes at the visitors’ car park of the Kotoka International Airport (KIA), Accra in the evening of Monday July 22.



The cause of fire is not immediately known.



Personnel of the Ghana Fire Service are said to have arrived at the scene when the vehicle had been totally consumed by the fire.



According to a professor at the University of Ghana, who just returned from the United States, from the start of the fire until the vehicle was completely burnt, the Fire Service personnel had not responded or arrived at the scene.



The professor expressed concern, noting that if the fire personnel can delay this much at an international airport, one can only imagine the response time for other locations.