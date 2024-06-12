Car thief sentenced to five years imprisonment

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 12 June 2024

Source: GNA

The Gbetsile Circuit Court sentenced 23-year-old Courage Akadro to five years of hard labor for stealing a Toyota Camry.



Akadro pleaded guilty to unlawful entry and theft.



He received three years for the first count and five years for the second, to run concurrently.



On May 19, 2024, Akadro stole the car from Mataheko-Afienya while the owner, Madam Millicent Kwetey Maku, briefly left it running to make a purchase.



Akadro was apprehended after a pursuit and collision, and was handed over to the police with the vehicle.