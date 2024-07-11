You are here: HomeNews2024 07 11Article 1959407

Source: GNA

Caretaker jailed for rent fraud

Raphael Nii Otu, a 28-year-old caretaker, has been sentenced by an Adentan Circuit Court to three years in prison for defrauding two individuals by renting out his employer’s apartment without permission.

Otu received two years for defrauding Paul Thomas of GHC11,400 and an additional 12 months for taking GHC3,600 from Joseph Mensah.

Otu, who pleaded guilty, falsely claimed his employer needed money and promised to rent the apartment, later retracting and failing to refund the payments.

Investigations confirmed the owner never authorized Otu to rent the property.

