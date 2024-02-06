Case involving Cecilia Dapaah's stolen money adjourned to March 8

Crime & Punishment of Tuesday, 6 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Accra High Court has adjourned the trial involving seven individuals, including Patience Botwe and two former house helps of former Sanitation Minister Cecilia Abena, to March 8, 2024.



The accused face charges of stealing $1 million, 300,000 euros, and various properties valued at millions of Ghana cedis.



The adjournment was prompted by the delayed arrival of both the defence and prosecutionlawyers, resulting in the case management conference being rescheduled.



Concerns were raised by counsel for the accused, Basit Adams, regarding the failure of the investigator to release the accused despite meeting bail conditions.



The court will conduct a Case Management Conference at the next hearing, marking the fourth appearance of the accused before the court.



Justice Marie-Louise Simmons had previously granted State Prosecutors the final opportunity to file their witness statements and disclosures by December 28, 2023.