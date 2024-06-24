‘Case no atɔ Nsuom’: A-G says Jakpa’s allegations against him have crumbled through cross-examination

General News of Monday, 24 June 2024

Source: onuaonline.com

Attorney-General Godfred Yeboah Dame has dismissed allegations made by Richard Jakpa, the third accused in the ongoing ambulance trial, as baseless and part of the "deceptions and deceit of the NDC."



Speaking at a UK Town Hall meeting on June 23, 2024, Dame urged NPP members to resist the NDC's lies.



He recounted an incident where these allegations were discussed at a London barber shop, emphasizing their widespread nature.



Dame stated that Jakpa's claims crumbled during cross-examination and criticized the NDC for manipulating an audio recording presented as evidence. He reaffirmed the government's integrity, urging resistance to deceitful tactics.