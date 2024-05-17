Cassona Global Imaging and Medical Scientific partner to improve breast cancer screening

General News of Friday, 17 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Cassona Global Imaging Company Limited, a specialist in health products for diagnostic imaging, has joined forces with Medical Scientific Limited, a medical device company, to improve early detection and affordable screening for breast cancer.



The partnership, according to Graphic Online, aims to distribute mammogram machines to healthcare institutions across Ghana, where access to screening has been limited due to high costs.



The CEO of Cassona Global Imaging, John Chigbu, highlighted the importance of making mammography equipment more accessible, especially in regions with limited healthcare resources.



The partnership will offer health facilities an installment payment plan for the machines, making them more affordable and helping to combat late-stage diagnoses and poor treatment outcomes.



Stanley Sonkin, the Project Manager of Medical Scientific, emphasized the partnership's commitment to making a difference in women's lives by promoting early detection and screening for breast cancer. He stressed the importance of mammograms in detecting breast cancer early, when treatment is most effective, and the chances of survival are significantly higher.



Sonkin also mentioned an awareness creation program to educate women in Ghana about the importance of regular screening and early detection.



The partnership between Cassona Global Imaging and Medical Scientific is a significant step towards improving breast cancer screening and treatment in Ghana, ultimately saving lives and empowering women to take control of their health.