Cast your votes come 2024, never give up on your country – John Mahama

John Dramani Mahama, Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), says although the country is going through a crisis, citizens must not give up hope on the possibility of improvement urging them to exercise their franchise on December 7, 2024.



He said the crisis had led many youths to believe that all hope was lost and hence resorted to the decision to boycott voting during elections.



He was addressing the congregation of the Sanctuary of Wind and Fire Assemblies of God Church, Tamale where he and his wife fellowshipped to usher in the new year.



Mr Mahama said although the country was going through a crisis, God had not given up on Ghana, adding God used the experience to test and give Ghanaians a learning experience.



He cited a biblical scenario, saying God walked the people of Egypt through 40 days and nights in the wilderness when He could simply send them straight to Cannan, just so they learn and appreciate Cannan and what God had planned for them.



He said, “Sometimes, we go through tribulations and that does not mean we should throw up our hands in despair. We must continue to work hard to achieve the objectives we set for ourselves.”



The NDC Flagbearer said he, together with patriots of the party, was poised to work to revive the country so long as they remained in politics.



He stated that the star that made Ghana the icon of West Africa had fallen, saying “Today, the black star has fallen but I can assure you that it will rise again.”



He said he would strive to make the country a better place than he met it.



