Catholic Priest apologises for singing King Paluta’s song in Church

Rev. Father Peter Kusi Twumasi, Acting Rector of St. Stephen Rectorate in Bodomase, has issued an apology after a video went viral showing him singing King Paluta's secular song "Aseda" during a church service.



The Rev. Father used the song to emphasize a point about praising God, but he later acknowledged that his actions were inappropriate for a sacred setting.



In an apology letter to church leadership, he explained that he was carried away in the moment and did not intend to disrespect the Church's traditions.