Cecelia Dapaah's case: I'll send the docket back to OSP, there's nothing in it – EOCO boss

General News of Tuesday, 7 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has announced its decision to send back the docket concerning former Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Dapaah, to the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP).



This move comes after the Office of the Attorney General advised against launching money laundering inquiries into Cecilia Dapaah's activities, citing a lack of evidence of corruption or corruption-related offenses by the OSP.



Speaking at the 14th Commonwealth Regional Conference of Heads of Anti-corruption Agencies in Africa, Maame Yaa Tiwa Addo-Danquah, Executive Director of EOCO, emphasized their inability to proceed further.



Addo-Danquah stressed the importance of transparency, stating, "If you read the A-G’s advice, whatever that we would have done had already been directed at the police CID. When you investigate a case and you do not find anything, we should be bold enough to come and tell the public that for this case, even though I suspected this at the day, that wasn’t what came out; we should be bold the Ghanaian."



"What I am going to do is that with the A-G’s advice, I will send the docket that we received from the OSP to him that there is nothing in it," she added.