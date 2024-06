Politics of Thursday, 6 June 2024

Source: mynewsgh.com

Former Ghana President John Dramani Mahama criticized the current administration's handling of the exchange rate, calling it "clueless" and "incompetent".



The cedi has depreciated to GH¢15 to $1, prompting Mahama to promise to "reset" and repair the economy if elected again.



His remarks came in response to a 2016 tweet by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo blaming bad leadership for the exchange rate.