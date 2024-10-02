You are here: HomeNews2024 10 02Article 1988624

Celebrating the Centennial: Howard's 100th Homecoming

Howard University’s Homecoming began as a simple football game in 1924 but has since evolved into a week-long celebration.

This year marks the 100th anniversary. The theme is “100th Homecoming: Howard University Yard of Fame," with events scheduled from October 13th to 20th.

This is a significant occasion for students, alumni, and the local community, and it was even named Google’s “Most Searched Homecoming.” Come and join the festivities to celebrate a century of tradition!

