Central Command leads road crashes in Central Region

Regional News of Tuesday, 30 April 2024

Source: GNA

The Central Command of the Ghana Police Service took the lead in recorded road accidents among the three Commands in the Central Region.



The Command registered a total of 15 deaths and 199 injuries in 119 road crashes from January to March.



The Central East Regional Command followed, with 12 deaths and 144 injuries in 74 crashes, while the Central North Regional Command recorded seven deaths with 67 injuries from 52 road crashes.



Mrs Linda Affotey-Annang, the Central Regional Head of the National Road Safety Authority, told the Ghana News Agency in an interview in Cape Coast.



In all, the three regions registered a total of 34 deaths and 410 injuries in 245 road crashes.



Ms Affotey-Annang said the saddening spectacles happened due to a myriad of factors, particularly non-adherence to road safety regulations.



For crashes, the Central Command contributed the highest percentage of 49, followed by the Central North Regional Command 21 per cent, and Central East Region Command, 30 per cent. The Central Command as well had the uppermost contribution of injuries, tallying 49 per cent, followed by the Central North Regional Command, 16 per cent, and the Central East regional Command, 35 per cent.



Regarding deaths from crashes, she said the Central Regional Command yet again, had the highest contribution of 44 per cent followed by the Central North Regional Command of 21 per cent and Central East Regional Command of 35 per cent.



Motorcycle crashes are on the rise with Central region recording 25.9 percent followed by central north with 15.0 percent, then central east with 56.5 percent increase.



The Central, Central North and East Region recorded 34, 25 and 36 motorcycle cases respectively, as compared to the 27, 10, and 23 cases recorded respectively in 2023.



In all, she said the regions largely recorded significant increases in various road indicators and gave advice to policymakers and law enforcers to work collectively to create a road culture that prioritise safety, respect and responsibility to change the trend.



“We must be ambassadors on road to ensure zero fatalities and injuries.”



Though, she described the situation as disheartening and worrying, the NRSA was working closely with relevant stakeholders to ensure reduction in cases recorded