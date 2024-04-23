Central Region: Body found in sack at Afrangua

Regional News of Tuesday, 23 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Residents of Afrangua, a community near Saltpond in the Mfantsiman Municipality of the Central Region, were shocked to discover the body of a man, estimated to be in his 40s, in a walkway on Tuesday morning.



The body, wrapped in a sack, was found near the Roman Catholic Church, leaving the community in disbelief. Upon uncovering the sack, the badly decomposed remains suggested that the victim had been deceased for several days prior to the discovery.



The victim, dressed in a t-shirt and jeans, had his sandals placed nearby inside the sack, adding to the mystery of the situation. Speaking to Adom News, Issah Alhassan, the Assemblyman for the Afrangua Electoral Area, expressed that the deceased is not familiar to the locals.



Alhassan suspects foul play, suggesting that the victim might have been killed elsewhere before being placed in the sack and abandoned in the vicinity. No missing person’s report has been filed, and there have been no prior discoveries along the route where the body was found.



Authorities from the Saltpond Police have transported the body to the Cape Coast mortuary for preservation while investigations are underway.