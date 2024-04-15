Central Region: Fire outbreaks drop by 23% in Q1 2024

Regional News of Monday, 15 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Central region has seen a significant decrease in fire outbreaks, with a 23% reduction recorded in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the same period last year.



The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) reported a total of 196 fire outbreaks in the first quarter of 2024, down from 257 in 2023. This reduction is attributed to a substantial decrease in bushfires, which dropped by 39% from 98 in 2023 to 59 in 2024, Graphic Online reports.



According to DOIII Abdul Wasiu Hudu, the Central Regional Public Relations Officer for the GNFS, the reduction in bushfires played a significant role in the overall decrease in fire incidents in the region. Other types of fires also saw reductions, including domestic fires, vehicular fires, and electrical fires.



While the reduction in fire outbreaks is a positive development, some categories of fires saw an increase in incidents. Commercial fires increased from 27 in 2023 to 36 in 2024, institutional fires rose from seven to nine, and refuse fires increased from three to four during the same period.



Despite these increases, the overall trend of fewer fire outbreaks is attributed to the intensified fire safety campaigns conducted by metropolitan, municipal, and district fire commanders.



Additionally, the fire safety task force was inaugurated to enforce fire safety measures across the region, contributing to the reduction in fire incidents.



Looking ahead, DOIII Hudu emphasized the importance of continuing fire safety campaigns to further reduce fire outbreaks in the region. He urged the public to take fire safety seriously and invited individuals and groups to engage the GNFS in basic fire safety education.



The GNFS remains committed to ensuring a safe environment for lives and businesses in the Central region, underscoring the importance of fire safety for the overall development of the country.