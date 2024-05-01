Central Region: GAF investigates reported soldier's fatal shooting in land dispute

General News of Wednesday, 1 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) have launched an investigation into the death of Lance Corporal (L/Cpl) Danso Michael, who was reportedly fatally shot during a confrontation over a disputed land at Millennium City located in Kasoa, Central Region of Ghana.



The incident occurred when L/Cpl Omar Abdul Rahman and his colleagues intervened in the land dispute, following reports that individuals were working on the contested land.



According to the GAF's statement, L/Cpl Abdul Rahman and his colleagues stopped the work and proceeded to the Millennium City Police Station to report the issue.



However, the situation took a violent turn when the alleged owner of the land arrived at the police station with two others, believed to be land guards. The confrontation led to the shooting of L/Cpl Danso Michael, who was parking a vehicle at the police station at the time.



"We reiterate our commitment to maintaining law and order in our communities and urge all citizens to seek peaceful and lawful means to resolve land disputes and to refrain from engaging in acts of violence to prevent such tragic incidents," the GAF stated.



The GAF expressed condolences to the family, colleagues, friends, and loved ones of the deceased soldier, pledging to work closely with the police to conduct further investigations.



The public has been assured that the findings of the investigations will be communicated in due course.



This incident underscores the challenges associated with land disputes in Ghana and the importance of peaceful conflict resolution mechanisms to avoid such tragic events.



Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service has announced the arrest of the suspect, Benlord Ababio, in connection with the shooting incident that led to the death of a soldier in Millennium City, Kasoa.



The suspect allegedly fired the fatal shot at the soldier on Tuesday, April 30, 2024. Despite efforts by medical personnel, the soldier succumbed to his injuries. Ababio is in police custody, cooperating with authorities as the investigation progresses.



The Police Service has assured the Ghana Armed Forces of a collaborative approach to understanding the incident and emphasized its commitment to addressing criminal activities threatening public safety.





Read GAF's full statement below:



GHANA ARMED FORCES PRESS RELEASE Issued by the Department of Public Relations, General Headquarters, Burma Camp Accra Tel: +233-544338030



Release No: 38



Date: 01 May 2024



GAF INVESTIGATES KILLING OF A SOLDIER AT MILLENNIUM CITY



The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) regrets to announce the tragic loss of one of our soldiers in an incident attributed to an alleged land dispute at Millennium City, Kasoa in the Central Region. On Tuesday 30 April 2024, at about 4:20 pm in an unprovoked circumstance, the soldier was attacked and killed by one Benlord Ababio, an alleged land guard.



Our preliminary investigations indicate Lance Corporal (L/Cpl) Omar Abdul Rahman owned a half plot of land which was in dispute at Millennium City, for which the Millennium City Police, informed all parties to stay off the land until the issue was resolved. Allegedly, L/Cpl Omar was informed some people were working on the land. Accompanied by two of his colleagues – L/Cpl Danso Michael (Deceased) and L/Cpl Ametus Matthew, they visited the land and confirmed the information. Omar and his colleagues stopped the people from working and proceeded to the Millennium City Police Station to report the issue.



Whilst at the Police Station, the acclaimed owner of the land arrived with 2 others believed to be land guards confronted the soldiers during which they started firing at the deceased soldier who was going to park a vehicle at the Police Station. The police disarmed and arrested the firer after realizing L/Cpl Danso had been hit by the rounds fired. The body of the deceased soldier has since been deposited at the 37 Military Hospital morgue.



GAF wishes to extend its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, colleagues, friends, and loved ones of the deceased soldier; even as we closely collaborate with the police in conduct further investigations. The general public will be duly informed about the outcome of the investigations in due course.



GAF condemns this unprovoked attack in no uncertain terms. We reiterate our commitment to maintaining law and order in our communities, and urge all citizens to seek peaceful and lawful means to resolve land disputes and to refrain from engaging in acts of violence to prevent such tragic incidents.



E AGGREY-QUASHIE



Brigadier General Director General Public Relations



Note to Editors



For favour of publication, please.



Cc: All media houses