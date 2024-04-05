Central Region: Nine-year-old boy drowns while crab hunting

Regional News of Friday, 5 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

In a tragic incident at Saltpond, located in the Mfantseman Municipality of the Central Region, a nine-year-old boy met a heartbreaking fate while on a crab hunting expedition.



According to Kasapa News, the unfortunate event unfolded on the morning of Tuesday, April 2, 2024.



The victim, identified as Paa Kwesi, was accompanied by three friends, all below the age of thirteen, as they ventured into a marshy area in search of crabs. Seeking respite from the sweltering weather, the group decided to cool off in a nearby river during their expedition.



Tragedy struck when Paa Kwesi leaped into the water but failed to resurface, leaving his companions unaware of the dire situation. Assuming he had returned home, they continued their activities without raising an alarm.



Upon realizing Paa Kwesi's absence upon reaching home, his companions refrained from informing anyone about the incident. Concerned about her son's whereabouts, Paa Kwesi's mother reported the situation to the authorities and sought assistance from local radio stations and information centers. Despite their efforts, the missing boy remained unlocated.



Sadly, the family received distressing news that a body had been discovered on the riverbank at Mankessim Hinni. Rushing to the scene, they confirmed the lifeless body to be that of Paa Kwesi on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, in the afternoon.



The deceased's body has been transferred to the Mankessim Roman Catholic Hospital Mortuary for preservation, awaiting further arrangements.