Central Regional Minister visits families of Buduburam rock explosion victims, pledges gov’t support

General News of Thursday, 17 October 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

On October 16, 2024, Central Regional Minister Justina Marigold Assan, along with other officials, visited the families affected by the Buduburam rock explosion that occurred on October 14.



The tragic incident claimed the lives of three individuals and injured 39 during construction blasting for the Kasoa-Winneba road.



The Minister expressed her condolences, calling the situation heartbreaking, and emphasized the need for strict safety measures in future operations.



She provided financial support to the victims' families and assured them that the government and construction company would cover all medical expenses and offer continued assistance.